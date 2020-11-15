IRGC Comdr vows to take revenge for Gen Soleimani’s blood

Speaking in a meeting with the visiting Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad, Salami said Iran will definitely take revenge for General Soleimani’s blood from murderers and in the battlefield.

Taking revenge has nothing to do with pursuing assassination case, but "we are sure that Iraqi brothers will also take revenge for Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes' blood", he added.

"General Soleimani started defeating ISIS from Iraq. American officials could not tolerate his victory and decided to kill him," he noted.

Major-General Salami referred to Iran's desire to see independent, integrated, great and safe Iraq, saying it was the reason for ending the wises commander to Iraq in the difficult era of Daesh.

Salami went on to say that expulsion of American forces from Iraq should be done based on Iraqi parliament's approvals.

"Preserving integrity, unity and territorial integrity of Iraq, maintaining joint cooperation for safeguarding borders are among Iran’s policies," he added.

Meanwhile, Juma Inad said Iran helped Iraq in sensitive time of ISIS attack, adding that Iranian brothers helped Iraqis in fighting Daesh terrorists

He added that his visit to Tehran is aimed at developing bilateral ties and asked whatever Iraqi army needs from Iran.

