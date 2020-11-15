Iran, UK ambassadors discuss developments in Iraq

During the meeting, the two ambassadors underlined the need for Tehran and London to cooperate with the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Iranian ambassador urged the necessity for the US to rejoin a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – the Trump administration unilaterally withdraw from it two and a half years ago.

The British ambassador, for his part, called for all the parties to the deal to uphold their commitments under the terms of the agreement.

