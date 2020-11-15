Nov 15, 2020, 2:45 PM
Iran, UK ambassadors discuss developments in Iraq

Baghdad, Nov 15, IRNA – Iran and Britain’s ambassadors to Iraq met in the Iranian embassy in Baghdad on Sunday where they discussed the latest developments going on in Iraq and the entire region.

During the meeting, the two ambassadors underlined the need for Tehran and London to cooperate with the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.  

The Iranian ambassador urged the necessity for the US to rejoin a 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – the Trump administration unilaterally withdraw from it two and a half years ago.

The British ambassador, for his part, called for all the parties to the deal to uphold their commitments under the terms of the agreement.

