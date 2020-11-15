Official: COVID-19 kills 459 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 459 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 41,493.

Some 12,543 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,544 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 558,818 patients out of a total of 762,068 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,666 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,505,070 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

