Shamkhani reaffirms support for Iraqis' determination, security

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad.

Shamkhani called for promoting and institutionalizing defense and security relations to strategic level.

He recalled Iran-Iraq good cooperation in fighting systematic terrorism of the US and its allies in the region and Iran's support for saving Iraqi cities from being occupied by ISIS terrorists.

He noted that creating dispute and conflict have been one of US objectives since its presence in West Asia.

He urged all regional states to exercise vigilance to thwart sinister conspiracy of terrorism.

Shamkhani said that Iran will firmly stand up to any attempts to disrupt security in the two countries.

He termed expulsion of US military forces from the region as one of the most important parameters for maintaining peace and calmness.

Juma Inad, for his part, appreciated Iran's all-out support and assistance with regard to eradicating terrorism in Iraq and emphasized reinforcing relations between Iran and Iraq especially in military and security fields.

He stressed that no third country will be able to influence Iran-Iraq relations, saying both sides' experience in fighting Daesh indicated that it is possible to confront crises with joint cooperation and to create suitable opportunities for maintaining cooperation in other fields.

Iraqi Minister of Defense Juma Inad arrived in Tehran on Saturday evening at the official invitation by his Iranian counterpart Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

