Iran makes advances to produce COVID-19 vaccine

Now eight Iranian-made vaccines have been registered as COVID-19 vaccine candidates by the World Health Organization along with their Chinese, Russian, American and German vaccines.

Some 52 million people have been infected with the disease so far across the world with nearly 1.3 million people deaths. The virus has even become more aggressive n Iran these days as the daily death toll is now near 450 with the total fatalities in the country being more than 41,000.

Experts say that mass production of a vaccine would take 12 to 15 years at a normal time but the time will be reduced significantly due to the emergency.

Kianous Jahanpour, the spokesman of Food and Drug Administration of Iran, tweeted on Saturday that eight Iranian-made vaccines have been registered as COVID-19 vaccine candidates by World Health Organization, while eight other Iranian vaccines are on the verge of being enlisted as candidate vaccines by the WHO.

