Iran speaker says post-election events show US real face

The US dignity has been destroyed and the process of its collapse has been accelerated, Qalibaf said at the Majlis formal session this morning.

US President Donald Trump does not accept the election results which introduced his rival Joe Biden as president-elect.

Events after the US presidential election indicated there were years that the United States had concealed its economic, social and infrastructure disarray through its media power, the speaker said, noting that lack of sound political structure is now displaying itself without being retouched and can be seen by public across the world.

The real America is in the far cry distance from what they show, Qalibaf announced.

The Islamic Republic of Iran sees the US as being of a corrupt system, he stressed.

Presidential election was held on November 3 across the United States.

Iran believes that people's life could not be tied with defeat or victory of a person in the White House, Qalibaf said, stressing the need to focus of nationally independent decisions which develop "main bases of our economy."

Surely, removal of sanctions should be on foreign policy's agenda; meanwhile, production development and economic success will make the enemies disappointed as they have put pressure on people, he added.

Although Trump and Biden are different from each others, it is unforgettable that the so-called crippling sanctions were designed during Barack Obama's tenure whose policies many believe are as the same as Trump's, the speaker stressed.

Qalibaf said that he believes such a bad record proves that Biden's signature can guarantee nothing.

Just practical measures can keep a deal safe, he added.

Obama was the US president before Donald Trump who won the presidential election in America in 2016.

Trump withdrew unilaterally from the July 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish