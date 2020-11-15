Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 15

** IRAN DAILY

- Official: Italy keen on defining new era in cultural ties with Iran in post-pandemic period

Cultural Attaché of Italian Embassy in Tehran Yaroslava Romanova said on Saturday that her country is trying to define a new era in cultural cooperation with Iran in the post-pandemic period.

Romanova made the remarks at her visit to Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center where the 11th National Biennial of Contemporary Iranian Ceramic Art is underway.

- Exports to Kuwait reach last year’s level despite pandemic: ICCIMA official



During the past three months, Iran’s Exports to Kuwait have reached the level they ‎were in the same period last year, said an official of Iran Chamber of Commerce, ‎Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).‎

Iran resumed its overseas sales to Kuwait in July after a brief hiatus due to the ‎coronavirus outbreak, added Mostafa Mousavi, the vice chairman of ICCIMA‎‏’s ‏Export Promotion Committee, in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily.‏

Araqchi: No change in Iran’s transit routes to Armenia, Azerbaijan

Tehran dismissed as baseless rumors on a change in transit routes linking Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan after a cease-fire agreement over Nagorno-Karabakh region reached between Iran’s two neighboring countries.

In an interview with IRNA, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi on Friday dismissed the “false and misleading information” and the “fake maps” released in the virtual space about the new routes and boundaries along Iran’s northwestern borders.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Over 130 Countries Urge Immediate Lifting of Iran Sanctions

The Group of 77 (G77) at the United Nations and China have highlighted the negative effects of unilateral sanctions on the Iranian nation’s prosperity, calling for the lifting of the inhumane measures as soon as possible.

In a declaration, the foreign ministers of the coalition of 134 developing countries plus China expressed their objection to the anti-Iran sanctions. The statement followed the 44th annual meeting of the group, which was held via virtual platform.

- Iran’s ‘Fireworks Wednesday’ Crowned Best at U.S. Festival

Iranian short film ‘Fireworks Wednesday’ has garnered the Best Foreign Short award at the ninth edition of the Victoria TX Independent Film Festival in the U.S.

Directed by Reza Mouri, the short film narrates the story of some teenage boys in conflict. One of the teenagers threatens to burn his friend’s house and faces challenges to prevent the incident.

The cast of the short film includes Amirreza Faramarzi, Younes Molaee, Anahita Salehian, Sogol Abbasi and Shokoufeh Taqi-Rahdar.

-Pakistan Under Pressure to Recognize Zionist Regime: PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has revealed that his country is under pressure from other countries to recognize the Zionist regime.

In statements, Khan announced: "We have been under pressure from friendly countries to recognize Israel, however, we will not do so without a fair settlement to the Palestinians.”

He pointed out that there are matters related to the countries that recognize the Zionist regime, which he would not address "due to brotherly ties that we do not want to damage.” It is likely that the Pakistani official was referring to Saudi Arabia.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-Sponge iron production up 10% in 7 months yr/yr

Production of sponge iron in Iran increased 10 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

More than 18.12 million tons of sponge iron has been produced in the seven-month period of this year.

Iran’s production of sponge iron has climbed six percent to 27.907 million tons in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), from 26.359 million tons in its preceding year, according to the data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

- 40,000 foreign nationals are studying in 43 Iranian universities

While the issue of brain drain and academic migration has raised controversy within and outside Iran, it is undeniable that universities of the country also host many foreign national talents from the top universities worldwide.

Abdol-Hamid Alizadeh, deputy minister of science said that 40,000 foreign nationals are studying in 43 Iranian universities, 22,000 of whom are studying at the universities affiliated to the Ministry of Science, 8,000 at the Azad University, 3,000 at the Ministry of Health, and the rest at other universities.

- Movies from Iran line up for Herat women’s festival

A lineup of 14 movies from Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the 6th Herat International Women’s Film Festival (HIWFF), which will take place in the Afghan city from November 16 to 19.

“Axing” by Behruz Shoeibi will be screened in the International Narrative Feature Films Competition. It is about Mahsa, an addicted woman who thinks that her girl is dead but when she finds out that her daughter is alive and lives with her father (Mahsa’s ex-husband), she decides to take her back. This forces her to face her ex-husband and his new wife.

