Four intruding Pakistani fishing vessels seized in Iran

The joint patrol team of Pasabandar Base and the Maritime Command and Support Headquarters were able to identify and seize two Pakistani ships and fishing boats.

He added that the vessels were seized and directed to the docks due to violating the Islamic Republic of Iran's border regulations and attempting to conduct unauthorized trawling in the Iranian waters and the Makran Sea. The crew members on the vessels, who were citizens of Pakistan, were handed over to the judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

Pasabandar is located in Dashtiari county in the south of Sistan and Baluchestan province and on the coast of the Oman Sea (Makran), Iran.

