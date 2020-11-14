Official: COVID-19 kills 452 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 452 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 41,034.

Some 11,203 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,509 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 749,525 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 552,747 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,642 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 5,464,191 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

