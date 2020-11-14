Iran trade with Europe stands at $8.8b over past seven months: Customs Administration

Iran's foreign trade exchange with Europe weighed 15.9 million tons during the mentioned period, CA quoted Rouhollah Latifi as saying.

The worth of Iran's exports to Europe has been 2.06 billion dollars over the past seven months, Latifi added.

Turkey, Russia, Germany and Italy have been the main export destinations for Iran, the official said.

He further named Turkey and Scotland as export destinations which have had many and fewest exports from Iran respectively.

United States, by imposing sanctions against Iran which have been at the highest level since November 2018 according to the US officials, has warned many world states against interaction with Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish