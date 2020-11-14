Rouhani: New COVID19 restrictions to be placed as of Nov 21

Restrictions for each city will be placed based on its characteristics, President Rouhani said while speaking at a meeting on national anti-coronavirus headquarters in Tehran.

Referring to the new wave of the deadly virus worldwide, the President said many world countries have been compelled to re-impose restrictions as the pandemic has created serious problems globally since its outbreak in late 2019.

The aim behind the restrictions is to give people a real view and touch of the present critical situation, said the President, calling for all to help breeze through the condition with minimum loss.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 1,300,000 people worldwide while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 40,000.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish