Iran dismisses claim about assassination of al-Qaeda official in Tehran

Khatibzadeh advised the US media not to get trapped by the Hollywood scenarios by US and Israeli officials.

Reminding that al-Qaeda has been the fruit of US and its allies’ wrong policies in the region, he said that trying to weasel out of their responsibility for this and other terrorist groups’ crimes in the region, every once in a while, Washington and Tel Aviv use lies and fake information to accuse Iran of having ties with such groups.

Khatibzadeh said that the US has missed no chance to put forth false accusations against Iran and this has turned into a routine for the current government of the US, adding that the White House tries to promote Iranophobia through such measures.

He added that such accusations are undoubtedly in line with the all-out economic, information, and psychological war against the people of Iran.

Media should not become a loudspeaker for the White House to spread such lies, he stressed.

"New York Times", quoting some unnamed US security officials, recently claiming that Israeli operatives shot al-Qaeda’s number two and the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son in Tehran three months ago at the behest of the US.

