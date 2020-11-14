Italy, Iran after formation of new era in cultural relations

Romanova made the remarks at her visit to Niavaran Cultural Center where the 11th national biennial of contemporary Iranian ceramic art is underway in north Tehran.

During her visit, the Italian official appreciated precious art works presented in the biennial event and said she welcomes cooperation in holding art events in this cultural Iranian center.

Speaking about the history of cultural relations between Rome and Tehran, the official hoped new era of cultural cooperation to be formed between the two after the pandemic.

In a related development, advisor to Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ebad Reza Eslami Koulaei, who hosted the Italian cultural attaché, said Tehran and Rome enjoy great capacities for cooperation.

Eslami Koulaei, also Director of Niavaran Cultural Center, stressed the need to develop cultural cooperation with Italy and other European countries as well.

He further said he is eager to sign agreement of cooperation with important cultural centers in Italy.

The 11th national biennial of contemporary Iranian ceramic art is open to public from 10:00 to 20:00 hours local time. Those who are interested in visiting the art works can do it observing Social Distancing and the health protocols.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish