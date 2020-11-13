No particular tension between Iran, Bulgaria: ٍEnvoy

Talking to Bulgarian National Radio on the occasion of 124th anniversary of the country's diplomatic relations between the two countries, he congratulated the two nations and government on the event, saying that relations between Iran and Bulgaria are historical and long-standing that even unofficial ties date back to centuries ago.

Iran was the first Asian country to recognize Bulgaria's independence, and Bulgaria was the first Eastern European country to officially recognize the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Despite some ups and downs in relations, the two countries have always enjoyed friendly and respectful bilateral relations throughout this 124-year period, and there has never been any particular tension between them, he said, noting that at present, the relations between the two countries are being strengthened in all fields.

Asked in what areas Iran and Bulgaria could deepen their future cooperation, he said that despite the great potential for cooperation in the field of economy, trade and tourism, collaboration in these fields has not progressed to the extent it has in political and cultural relations.

Despite the surge in trade between the two countries this year compared to last year, there is still a significant gap to reach the desired level of economic exchanges between the two countries, Rasouli said.

