G77 plus China emphasize immediate lifting of sanctions on Iran

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of G77 plus China called for the immediate lifting of the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran in a declaration which was adopted yesterday at the Group's 44th annual meeting in New York.

According to the declaration, the Ministers reaffirmed their rejection of the unilateral economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which have a negative impact on the development and prosperity of the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and in this regard called for an immediate lifting of those sanctions.

In another paragraph of the Ministerial Declaration, the Ministers also supported the JCPOA as a successful model for multilateral negotiations and solving global issues.

"The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of supporting and strengthening multilateralism, and, in this regard, recognized that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other parties is a concrete case of a successful multilateral action for resolving outstanding global issues, stressed that such model sets a real example for further accelerating the achievement of sustainable development including by strengthening international co-operation, through enhanced means of implementation."

The Group of Seventy-seven plus China is the largest and most powerful group in the United Nations with 136 member states. The G77 Ministerial Meeting is held annually on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, but this year due to the spread of COVID-19 this meeting was held virtually.

