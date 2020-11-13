Official terms developing economic ties with neighbors as key to fight sanctions

Speaking to IRNA, Hadi Tizhoosh Taban said border provinces have always had significant role with regard to exports.

Today, over 54 percent of Iran's non-oil exports have been made by businessmen at border areas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tizhoosh Taban called for developing non-oil exports to Russia to stabilize our position as its trade partner and to take advantage of preferential trade.

He noted that the only way for promoting trade with Russia or any other country would be to solve businessmen’s fundamental problems.

