Iran, Spain willing to develop parliamentary relations

Qashqavi called for developing cooperation between two countries especially with regard to exchanging parliamentary delegations.

Ms. Batet said that Iran and Spain enjoy 400 years diplomatic relations and that exchange of parliamentary delegations is effective to develop cooperation, saying Iran’s culture and civilization have significant status among the Spanish people.

She also called for enhanced cultural ties to introduce Iranian and Spanish historical civilizations to one another.

Both sides also discussed the latest regional and international developments namely fighting COVID19, extremism and international campaign against terrorism.

