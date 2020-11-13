Iran: US maximum pressure will further isolate US

“The policy of maximum pressure and sanctions against Iran has failed,” Miryousefi was quoted by ‘Associated Press’ as saying.

"The US effort to abuse this corrupt policy is futile and will only lead to further isolation of the US on the international stage,“ he added.

The Trump administration’s envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams had claimed that pressure on Iran will persist under Biden.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that it is now time for president-elect Joe Biden and senior officials in the United States to understand their nation's message well and fulfill national resolve to change their foreign policy vis-a-vis other countries and nations.

