Health official: Eight Iranian vaccines among WHO COVID-19 candidates

Some eight Iranian COVID-19 vaccines have been put on the list of the World Health Organization @WHO, Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

In his message, he referred to the draft landscape of COVID-19 candidate vaccines in which the UN said: “These landscape documents have been prepared by the World Health Organization (WHO) for information purposes only concerning 2019-2020 global of the novel coronavirus.”

“Inclusion of any particular product or entity in any of these landscape documents does not constitute, and shall not be deemed or construed as, any approval or endorsement by WHO of such product or entity (or any of its businesses or activities),” it added.

While WHO takes reasonable steps to verify the accuracy of the information presented in these landscape documents, WHO does not make any (and hereby disclaims all) representations and warranties regarding the accuracy, completeness, fitness for a particular purpose (including any of the aforementioned purposes), quality, safety, efficacy, merchantability and/or non-infringement of any information provided in these landscape documents and/or of any of the products referenced therein. WHO also disclaims any and all liability or responsibility whatsoever for any death, disability, injury, suffering, loss, damage or other prejudice of any kind that may arise from or in connection with the procurement, distribution or use of any product included in any of these landscape documents,” UN noted in its draft.

Earlier, Director-General of Drugs and Controlled Substances of Iran’s Ministry of Health Heidar Mohammadi said that Iran had joined the World Health Organization’s initiative for fair and equitable distribution of vaccine doses since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Mohammadi said that the Ministry of Health has signed the letter of Iran’s joining the COVAX initiative and has officially become a part of it.

He added Iran will have its share of the vaccine doses whenever the vaccine is produced.

The initiative plans to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Health Ali-Reza Raeesi had said that the WHO had given sufficient time to Iran to pay the pre-purchase of the vaccine.

The goal of COVAX is by the end of 2021 to deliver two billion doses of safe, effective vaccines that have passed regulatory approval and/or WHO pre-qualification.

More than 160 countries have joined the program. China and the US have not joined yet.

More than 140 medicine companies are trying to make the vaccine, some of which in the US, Europe, and China have had some achievements and have entered the phase of trials on humans.

