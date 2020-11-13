Russia does not rule out possibility of US rejoining Iran nuclear deal

Zakharova made the remarks speaking to reporters during her weekly press conference when asked by IRNA reporter whether she thought the US would rejoin the 2015 multilateral accord.

Russia does not reject such a possibility as it did not in the past, the spokeswoman said.

She said that Moscow has repeatedly urged over the past two years the necessity of the US performance under JCPOA and UNSC Resolution 2231 and a subsequent lifting of sanctions against Iran.

