Official: COVID-19 kills 461 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 461 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 40,582.

Some 11,737 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,967 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 546,642 patients out of a total of 738,322 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,630 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,424,479 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish