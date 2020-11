The visit to Tehran by the Iraqi minister is taking place upon an official invitation by his Iranian counterpart Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

Apart from meeting General Hatami, the Iraqi defense minister has also plans to meet a number of other high-ranking Iranian political and military officials.

Discussions on expansion of defensive and military cooperation between Iran and Iraq top the agenda of Inad’s visit to Tehran.

9341**2050

