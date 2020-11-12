US sanctions hampered Iran from combating COVID-19: Oil minister

The sanctions and depriving Iran of oil revenues caused Iran to face difficulties in dealing with the pandemic, Zangeneh pointed out.

The US government is responsible for the daily deaths of over 400 people in Iran due to the deadly virus, he noted.

Earlier today Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 457 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

