Official: 457 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari added that 40,121 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 541,566 people out of a total of 726,585 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 11,517 new infected cases have been detected in Iran over the past 24 hours.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

