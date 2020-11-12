Return of US to JCPOA, great fear of certain regional states

Mehran Kamrava- Professor and Director of Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) of Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Qatar- made the remarks in an exclusive interview with IRNA.

About the impact of Donald Trump's presidential defeat on the Middle East developments, Kamrava said Persian Gulf littoral states, including Saudi Arabia, have been among the last countries which congratulated Biden on his victory.

Regional countries see Biden's foreign policies as those being followed by the former US president Barack Obama, he noted.

It was at Obama's tenure that Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany- reached a landmark nuclear agreement in July 2015, the agreement from which the United States during Trump's presidency withdrew unilaterally in My 2018.

Experts believe that Biden's victory means return of Obama's tenure and ease of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

As Kamrava says, anyone whether Trump or Biden that wants to return to the Iran Deal or holds talks with Iran has a difficult path as he cannot be indifferent to Arab states or Israel.

Improvement in Tehran-Washington relations will make Arabs normalize ties with Iran, the professor stressed.

