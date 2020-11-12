Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 12

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, Pakistan to open new border crossing next week

Border crossing will be open between Iran and Pakistan next week.

- Rouhani: Iran to take 'any opportunity' to lift US sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani vowed Wednesday to take "any opportunity" to lift US sanctions against Iran, following President Donald Trump's defeat by Democratic election rival Joe Biden.

- Assad: Western sanctions hinder return of Syrian refugees

The Syrian government is working to secure the return of millions of refugees who fled war in their country, but Western sanctions are hindering the work of state institutions, complicating those plans, President Bashar al-Assad said Wednesday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- US Government ‘Abjectly Struck Down’

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday the Trump administration, which he said aimed to overthrow Iran, has been "abjectly struck down” by its own people in the 2020 US elections.

- Bomb Attack Hits Diplomatic Delegations in Jeddah

A bomb attack on a World War One remembrance ceremony in the Saudi city of Jeddah wounded several people on Wednesday.

- Iran’s Golmohammadi Nominated for Best 2020 ACL Head Coach

Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi has been nominated for the best coaches of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Qajar-era paintings by Aqa Lotfali Suratgar added to National Cultural Heritage list

A collection of works by Aqa Lotfali Suratgar, a leading painter of the Qajar period who lived during the nineteenth century in Shiraz, has been inscribed on the National Cultural Heritage list.

- Asian qualifiers for World Cup to resume in March

The dates for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 were approved by the AFC Competitions Committee at their third meeting for the 2019-2023 cycle, which was held online.

- Biden, Macron discuss Iran nuclear deal

US President-elect Joe Biden has told France’s President Emmanuel Macron that he would like the US to once again work with its European ally on Iran nuclear policy.

