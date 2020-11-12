FM Zarif departs Islamabad for Tehran

Additional Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini seen off Zarif at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Zarif, heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, held meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It was the fourth visit of Iranian foreign minister to Pakistan since Imran Khan's government came into power and overall his 11th visit to the country.

