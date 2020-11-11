Iran’s ‘Retributive Minds’ receives award from NYC festival

According to official website of the event, New York City Short Film Festival (NYC Shorts) is an international short film festival dedicated to the short form.

“NYC SHORTS is a juried festival with winners in each of seven categories: Drama Short, Comedy Short, Documentary Short, Animation Short, Foreign Language Short and Student Short.”

The movie narrates the story of a man who returns to Iran to attend the funeral ceremony of his sister who had been murdered and faces challenges with regard to her case.

The event was held on October 24-25.

9376**2050

