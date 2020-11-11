Iran, Syria discuss ways to implement water projects

Taghizade Khamesi introduced potentials in water sector and the grounds for implementing major projects such as supplying, transferring, water and wastewater treatment, pumping equipment and desalination devices.

Meanwhile, the Syrian official voiced interest in taking advantage of Iran’s capacities in water and waste water industry.

Based on the MoU signed by both sides, problems of the Iranian companies in water and waste water field will be solved as soon as possible.

He added that Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous who had earlier been Water Resources Minister of Syria has followed up the issue.

He vowed that the Syrian side will take serious measures for removing impediments.

Cooperation in designing and implementing dam projects, irrigation and drainage networks, construction of water transmission lines in Syria by using the capacity of the private and public sectors, designing and constructing sewage treatment plants and water transmission and distribution networks and desalination plants in Syria, implementation of research plans, sharing experiences in water resources management are among the most important articles of the MoU.

