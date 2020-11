Speaking to reporters, Abdolrasoul Daryaie said most of the aquatics included farmed shrimp, squid, dried fish and other aquatic animals.

The exported aquatics had good quality and were welcomed by foreign customers, he added.

He noted that Hormuzgan fisheries enjoying 25% of Iran’s production have brought about significant amount of foreign currency to the country.

