Iran, Iraq favor stronger ties

During the meeting, Mousa Alizadeh-Tabatabaei and the Iraqi official stressed the need to establish bilateral relations between neighboring countries and ways to reinforce them based on the principle of mutual interests and dealing with common dangers.

The two sides also stressed the importance of strengthening relations between Iran and Iraq in order to serve the interests of the two nations and discussed the mechanisms for opening horizons of cooperation in other areas.

