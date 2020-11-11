Nov 12, 2020, 12:11 AM
Iran, Iraq favor stronger ties

Baghdad, Nov 12, IRNA -- The Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq and the Head of the Neighboring Countries Department at Iraq's Foreign Ministry Ehsan al-Awadi highlighted the significance of strengthening relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

During the meeting, Mousa Alizadeh-Tabatabaei and the Iraqi official stressed the need to establish bilateral relations between neighboring countries and ways to reinforce them based on the principle of mutual interests and dealing with common dangers.

The two sides also stressed the importance of strengthening relations between Iran and Iraq in order to serve the interests of the two nations and discussed the mechanisms for opening horizons of cooperation in other areas.

