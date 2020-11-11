Deputy FM says Iran does not care whether Trump stays, nor gets excited with incoming Biden

Araghchi, who was talking about a recent controversial US presidential election, said, “we will do and make decisions based on our own interests.”

Asked about claims of vote-rigging in the elections, Araghchi said that events are now taking place in a country, the so-called biggest world democracy that they used to accuse other countries of.

The two candidates are calling their supporters to the streets, the official said, noting that they are now experiencing what they criticized others for and sometimes ridiculed them about.

whether Trump goes or not, the Trumpist view and a thought that considers itself superior to the rest of the world and believes in nothing, and puts aside all international agreements and interactions and puts itself first and sacrifices everything, has the vote of almost 50% of the American society, Araghchi said, adding that this is a fact that has to be studied, as the US leaders, in addition to themselves, have pushed the American society towards political degradation.

On speculations about Biden rejoining Iran nuclear deal (known as JCPOA), the deputy foreign minister said: “JCPOA is not a gateway where anyone can leave or come back whenever they want. However, there are rules and conditions that must be negotiated, but the way back is open.”

He said that if the US rejoins the deal, all the sanctions it re-imposed on Iran must be lifted as a preliminary step and pay compensation for the damages it inflicted n Iranian economy.

Iran initiated proceedings with the International Court of Justice against the US seeking compensation for the damages it inflicted on Iran by the unlawful sanctions.

The ICJ issued Provisional Measures urging US Government not to cause further damage on Iranian economy.

Incumbent US president Trump refused to heed the ICJ Provisional Measures and escalated sanctions.

