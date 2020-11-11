Iranian lawyers back detained diplomat in Belgium

The Iranian lawyers gathered in front of UN office in Tehran and presented a statement in support of Iranian diplomat.

The statement has so far been signed by 1,842 lawyers.

In their statement, Iranian lawyers protested against the measure taken by Germany and Austria which was against diplomatic norms.

They urged UN to hold responsible two countries with regard to violating the Vienna Convention on diplomatic immunity.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has categorically ruled out the unfounded allegations against Iranian diplomat in Belgium Assadollah Assadi.

In reaction to a Reuters news report on an Iranian diplomat, he noted that the countries involved in the case are accountable for violating the diplomatic rights of Iran’s diplomat.

Iran regards the detention of Assadollah Assadi as an unlawful act and a violation of international law and the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention.

Iran has already formally protested to the authorities of the relevant European governments over the unlawful act against Iranian diplomat.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish