Iranian lawyers back detained diplomat

The Iranian lawyers gathered in front of the UN office in Tehran and presented a statement in support of the Iranian diplomat.

The statement has so far been signed by 1,842 lawyers, law experts, and university professors.

In their statement, Iranian lawyers protested against the measure taken by Germany and Belgium which was against diplomatic norms.

They urged the UN to hold responsible the countries involved with regard to violating the Vienna Convention on diplomatic immunity.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has categorically ruled out the unfounded allegations against the Iranian diplomat in Belgium Assadollah Assadi.

In reaction to a Reuters news report on an Iranian diplomat, he noted that the countries involved in the case are accountable for violating the diplomatic rights of Iran’s diplomat.

Iran regards the detention of Assadollah Assadi as an unlawful act and a violation of international law and the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention.

Iran has already formally protested to the authorities of the relevant European governments over the unlawful act against the Iranian diplomat.

Assadollah Assadi, Iran's diplomat in Austria was detained July 1, 2018 while passing through Germany.

The arrest took place due to an arrest warrant by a court in Belgium and on unfounded and baseless charges. After that the Austrian government revoked Assadi's diplomatic immunity and he was handed over to Belgium. The Iranian diplomat's case was referred to the court in July 2020 after a delay of two years.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish