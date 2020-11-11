Iran, Afghanistan need to promote cultural-scientific diplomacy

Afghanistan has been grappling with civil war and foreign invasion over the past four decades. The instability and unrest in Afghanistan has significantly affected the scientific and cultural output of the country, which requires further cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan as two neighbors with common civilization and cultural affinities.

Iran has provided an equal chance for Afghan immigrants living in Iran to study at Iranian schools and universities, it still seems we have not gone far enough.

Mohammd-Ali Rezvani, an Afghan scholar active in scientific and cultural areas, told IRNA that Afghan immigrants graduated from Iranian universities are considered to be a valuable asset for media, cultural, academic and research activities in Afghanistan.

He said that a large number of Afghan immigrants have now returned to their home country and are now active in their field of study.

Many Afghan immigrants, who studied at Iranian universities, are now teaching at different Afghan universities, Rezvani said.

Although it is useful but more has to be done yet, he said, emphasizing the need for further efforts by Iran and Afghanistan to introduce a scientific and cultural diplomacy between the two countries.

Iran and Afghanistan signed a cultural agreement in 2016 based on which they were expected to open their own cultural centers in Tehran and Kabul. The agreement, however, still remains on paper after four years.

