Trump aiming to further damage Iran

According to US media, Donald Trump is to impose a series of sanctions against Iran upon the request of the Israeli occupying regime and some of the Persian Gulf states.

According to Axios website, “The Trump administration’s envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams arrived in Israel on Sunday and met Prime Minister Netanyahu and National Security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss the sanctions plan.”

The Trump administration believes such a “flood” of sanctions will increase pressure on the Iranians and make it harder for the Biden administration to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Axios quoted an Israeli official as saying.

Abrams earlier said that Trump administration wants to declare fresh sanctions against Iran every week until January 20.

Meanwhile, Israeli media said that new sanctions will have nothing to do with Iran nuclear program since they will be lifted by Biden government paving the way for rejoining the 2015 nuclear accord.

Abrams is to visit Abu Dhabi and Riyadh to discuss White House new sanctions plan.

“If former Vice President Joe Biden wins the November 3 election, it will be neither simple nor swift for his administration to remove sanctions on Tehran,” Abrams was quoted by ‘The National’ as saying.

UAE and Saudi Arabia together with the Israeli regime are among the main allies of Trump administration in West Asia which has not been able to win the second round of elections and are at the same time concerned for Biden election.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also to visit the occupied Palestine and Arab states in the near future. The visit is believed to be in line with imposing sanctions against Iran.

Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 Electoral College votes against only 214 Electoral College votes of Donald Trump, while Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman Vice President.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that it is now time for the newly-elected president and senior officials in the United States to understand their nation's message well and fulfill national resolve to change their foreign policy vis-a-vis other countries and nations.

