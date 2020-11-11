Iranian musician Rouhollah Khaleghi; composer of classic heritage

Rouhollah Khaleghi, the Iranian musician first became acquainted with Tar (string instrument), but later started to learn to play the violin. As soon as Ali-Naqi Vaziri established his School of Music, Khaleghi left school and joined Vaziri's school, where he studied for eight years.

Soon he became his master's assistant and was placed in charge of teaching music theory. He later continued with education and obtained B.A. degree in Persian Language and Literature from Tehran University.

He also began to serve as the editor of the Payam-e-Novin Magazine. His work, The History of Persian Music, which was published in two volumes, took shape during these years.

Khaleghi also wrote the third volume of this book during his life but for political reasons asked his wife Iranolmolouk to publish it after his death. His other published works include: Harmony of [Western] Music, A Glance at the Theory of [Western] Music, and A Glance at the Theory of Persian Music.

For many years, Khaleghi worked as advisor for Radio Iran and was one of the founders of the program known as Golha. He also conducted the Golha Orchestra, for which he composed many pieces and revised the original compositions of his contemporaries as well as older masters, such as Aref Ghazvini and Ali-Akbar Sheyda.

Although revised, the compositions retained all their original characteristics.

Khaleghi's compositions are not limited to what he wrote for Golha. In addition to such works as Mey-e-Nab (Fine Wine), Ah-e Sahar (Sigh of Dawn), Hala Chera (Why Now?), and Chang-e-Rudaki (Rudaky's Lyre), he composed many other lyrical pieces and hymns, which were mostly patriotic.

These include such works as Ey Iran and the An Anthem for Azarbayjan.

The Book "Ey Iran" as a memorial volume of Rouhollah Khaleghi contains detailed information about artistic activities of the legendary Persian composer, theoretician, and music historian. the editor of the collection is Golnoush Khaleghi, the conductor and daughter of Rouhollah Khaleghi. The book includes various photos, articles, scores, private letters.

He died in 1965 in Salzburg, Austria and was buried in Zahir o-dowleh cemetery, Darband, Tehran.

