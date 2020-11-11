Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 11

** IRAN DAILY

-Iran urges next US administration to reconsider inhumane policies

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani advised next American administration to revise its inhumane behavior toward other nations in order to mend the severely-damaged image of the US.

In an address to a meeting of the Economic Coordination Headquarters on Tuesday, Rouhani called on the administration of the next US president to shift the US policies toward other nations in the first step.

- Iran has prepared initial plan for gas exports to Afghanistan: NIGC

The head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said the country has a plan in place for launching gas exports to neighboring Afghanistan.

“The initial plan has been prepared and diplomatic negotiations are ongoing,” said Hassan Montazer-Torbati as he briefed reporters on the latest situation of Iran’s gas exports to neighboring countries.

- Iran’s seven-month steel ingot production tops 13m tons

Iranian steel producers cast over 13 million tons of steel ingots during March 20-October 21, which marks an eight percent rise compared to the corresponding figure of preceding year.

According to statistics by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the country produced more than 1.9 million tons of crude steel during the month to October 21.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran Steps Up Restrictions to Stem Virus Surge

Iran was to impose a nightly curfew on Tuesday on businesses in Tehran and other big cities and towns as the country battles a major surge in coronavirus infections.

Restaurants and nonessential businesses in Tehran and 30 other cities were ordered to close at 6 p.m. for one month, to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and to slow the worsening outbreak, which has killed more than 39,000 — the highest toll in the Middle East. Iran has set single-day death records 10 times over the past month, a sign of how quickly the virus is spreading.

- Iran Urges Withdrawal of Takfiri Forces From Region

Iran on Tuesday welcomed a Russian-brokered deal to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between its northern neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan and called for "foreign fighters" to pull out of the region.

Iran's foreign ministry, in a statement, hailed the agreement "which led to the ceasefire and halt in hostilities". Tehran hoped the deal would "lead to final measures for the establishment of sustainable peace in the Caucasus region".

- Award-Winning ‘Warden’ Hits Silver Screen in Taipei

The 57th edition of the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival (TGHFF) in Taiwan has screened Iranian feature ‘The Warden’.

Directed by Nima Javidi, the movie is contending for a Golden Horse at the Panorama section of the Taiwanese event. It depicts an old prison in the late 1960s in southern Iran to be evacuated as it is close to the city’s airport which is under development.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Crude steel output up 8% in 7 months on year

Production of crude steel in Iran increased eight percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21) from the figure of the same period of time in the past year.

Iranian steel producers produced 13.164 million tons of crude steel during the seven-month period of this year.

The monthly crude steel output stood at 1.921 million tons in the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22-October 21).

- Iran to send humanoid robot to space within year

In order to gain the knowledge of sending living creatures to space, a humanoid robot will be sent to space in the early next [Iranian calendar] year (to start March 21, 2021), before the final stage of sending a human, the head of Iran’s Aerospace Research Institute (ARI) said.

Any country that succeeds in sending humans into space is called a superpower in the world of technology. Iran began providing the appropriate infrastructure for sending humans into space many years ago by sending living creatures into space, Fathollah Ommi stated.

- Millennia-old hill in southwestern Iran demarcated

New boundaries have been defined for the ancient hill of Tal-e Khosro in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province to prevent further destruction and damage to the site.

Implemented by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, a demarcation project has recently been completed on the hill to eliminate threats of land-grabbing, illegal construction, or repurposing its lands to agricultural fields, CHTN quoted archaeologist Noruz Rajabi as saying on Monday.

