Iran's energy ministry, Qatar's water, power company to boost cooperation

Mohammad Ali Farahnakian, advisor to Iran's energy minister for international affairs and head of the Center for International Affairs and Coordination of Water and Electricity Diplomacy of the Energy Ministry, met on Tuesday evening with Issa Al-Kuwari, CEO of Qatar Water and Power Company.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations and described the previous talks and negotiations between the water and electricity sectors of Iran and Qatar as valuable.

They also agreed to pursue specialized discussions between the Qatari company and the relevant units of Iran's Ministry of Energy, so that both countries could achieve good results in the direction of close cooperation.

Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian arrived in Doha on Monday morning to submit Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's written letter to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

