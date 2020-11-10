Iran welcomes Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan agreement on Nagorno-Karabakh

In a statement on Tuesday, The ministry expressed hope that the agreement would lead to the final arrangements for long-lasting peace in the Caucasus region.

It stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, imposing no change in official international borders, freedom of the occupied territories, return of refugees to their homelands, respecting the security and rights of minorities as well as ousting Takfiri terrorists and foreign fighters from the region.

Iran also reaffirmed its readiness to contribute to the establishment of permanent peace and security in the region and also to participate in regional initiatives.

Following articles III and IV of the ceasefire agreement, the Islamic Republic of Iran also announces its readiness to assist in the deployment of peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, the statement added.

