8 Iranian sailors imprisoned in Tanzania released

Tousi said that these Iranian sailors living in Sistan and Baluchestan were arrested and imprisoned by the Tanzanian coast guard about four years ago.

After this issue and following up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dar es Salaam and the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chabahar Free Zone, these eight sailors will soon return to the Islamic homeland, he stated.

He continued that Iran has about 22 fishermen imprisoned in Tanzania, and we hope that with the follow-ups, the judicial process of their case to be accelerated, and we will see the release of all sailors.

7129**2050

