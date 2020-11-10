Iran's FM Zarif arrives in Pakistan

Senior Pakistani officials and Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini received Zarif at Nur Khan Airbase Islamabad.

It is the fourth visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Pakistan since Imran Khan's government came into power and overall 11th visit to the country.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, heading a high powered political and economic delegation, is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ibrahim Taheriyan is also accompanying Zarif in the visit.

