Free trade webinar of Iran, EEU held

International affairs manager of Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF) Sohrab Assa said that the provisional free trade agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, which has been in force with the efforts of the Trade Promotion Organization, will be the first step towards expanding trade and economic convergence between Iran and Eurasia.

He added that the main purpose of the webinar is to establish a major free trade zone between Iran and Eurasia, further expand mutual relations between the parties based on mutual trust, transparency, and trade facilitation, create suitable conditions for intensifying cooperation between members in the multilateral trade system, and cooperation between the parties to the agreement.

Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union include Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

