Nov 10, 2020, 4:32 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84105800
0 Persons

Tags

Zarif leaves Tehran for Islamabad

Zarif leaves Tehran for Islamabad

Tehran, Nov 10, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Islamabad an hour ago to hold meetings with high-ranking Pakistani officials.

Zarif will have an official visit to the neighboring country to discuss mutual concerns as well as key regional developments.

Earlier, Zarif had said in a tweet, "High-level talks on bilateral and regional issues will take place in Pakistan on Tuesday with my brothers, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the foreign minister, General Bajwa, the army commander, and Imran Khan, the prime minister."

Zarif noted that the meetings will take place after the commemoration of Iqbal Lahori Day as a great scholar of the Islamic world, an international poet, and a tireless promoter of the unity of Muslims who has united the two nations of Iran and Pakistan.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 8 =