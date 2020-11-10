Official welcomes end of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Vaezi wrote on his Twitter account that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the mediation of Russia between Azerbaijan and Armenia, besides the acceptance of a ceasefire by both sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Iran continues to emphasize the two countries' adherence to international borders and the preservation of citizenship rights, he stressed.

Vaezi added that Iran believes that if the two sides remain committed to the international rules, including the territorial integrity of countries and citizenship rights, negotiations and a political solution can end this old crisis.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement on Tuesday that Russian peace-keepers will be deployed along the front line in Nagorno-Karabakh following an agreement to stop the military conflict between Armenian and Azerbaijan's forces.

Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries last Sunday (September 27) blaming each other for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.

