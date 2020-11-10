SCO online summit kicks off with Pres. Rouhani attending

Leaders of Russia, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and four observers including Iran, Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia and also international bodies participated in the video conference.

Participants are to discuss prospects of developing SCO cooperation and to deliver speeches on political, economic, security, regional and international issues.

Earlier, deputy head of presidential office for information and communication Ali Reza Moezi said president Rouhani is to highlight the importance of promoting regional and international cooperation aiming to escape from world challenges especially in line with fighting coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the event, Putin underlined developing cooperation among SCO member states in banking, economic, investment and trade fields.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish