President Rouhani to address SCO Summit online today

The 20th version of the SCO summit will be hosted online by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moezi said.

Participants are to discuss prospects of developing SCO cooperation and to deliver speeches on political, economic, security, regional and international issues.

President Rouhani is to highlight the importance of promoting regional and international cooperation aiming to escape from world challenges especially in line with fighting coronavirus pandemic, Moezi added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, the creation of which was announced on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, China by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

