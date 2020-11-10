Kish Free Zone Organization admitted to WFZO

WFZO with more than 620 members, is the leading international organization for free zones.

Mozaffari said that the Dubai-based organization can play a significant role in promoting the status of its members.

The organization provides support for member free zones and shares the achievements of the members to help them improve quality standard of services, the official said.

Kish Free Zone Organization is the first Iranian free zone to be admitted a member of World Free Zones Organization.

