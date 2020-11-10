Nov 10, 2020, 9:37 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84104906
0 Persons

Tags

Kish Free Zone Organization admitted to WFZO

Kish Free Zone Organization admitted to WFZO

Kish, Nov 10, IRNA – Director of Kish Free Zone Organization Gholamhossein Mozaffari said on Tuesday that KFZO has been admitted to the World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) honorary membership.

WFZO with more than 620 members, is the leading international organization for free zones.

Mozaffari said that the Dubai-based organization can play a significant role in promoting the status of its members.  

The organization provides support for member free zones and shares the achievements of the members to help them improve quality standard of services, the official said.

Kish Free Zone Organization is the first Iranian free zone to be admitted a member of World Free Zones Organization.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 3 =