Iran, Qatar ministers review cooperation on electricity

The two ministers underlined to develop and continue with cooperation on The Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM-Tehran) under the auspices of UNESCO.

Both sides announced their readiness to cooperate on establishing the he Center for Global Cooperation for "Unconventional Waters" .

Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian arrived in Doha on Monday carrying a message from President Hassan Rouhani for Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian on Monday submitted Iranian president's written letter to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, stressing the need to promote all-out relations.

Emir of Qatar, for his part, thanked Rouhani for his letter, saying, "We consider Iran our strategic partner and cooperation between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran is of great importance to us. We hope that the relations between the two countries will further expand every year."

