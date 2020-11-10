Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 10

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s oil industry will not yield to US sanctions: Zanganeh

Iran’s oil industry will not succumb to sanctions imposed by the United States, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from Iran’s nuclear accord with six powers and reimposed US sanctions on Iran’s economy.

“We are neither afraid of sanctions, nor does it affect our work; it only strengthens our determination to serve our people,” Zanganeh said.

- Tehran to start discussion with Ankara on renewing gas export deal: NIGC

Iran will discuss renewing its gas export deal with Turkey in the near future, said the head of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Hassan Montazer-Torbati on Monday.

“The discovery of the new gas field in the Black Sea has no effect on our contract and the discovered reserve is not significant compared to Turkey’s demand. We will start negotiations to renew the contract in the near future,” Montazer-Torbati said.

- Judiciary chief vows punishment for killers of Gen. Soleimani even after Trump’s term

Iran’s Judiciary chief pledged that the Islamic Republic will not back off from its efforts to punish those who assassinated top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani even after the end of the term of the incumbent US president.

Addressing a Monday session of the Judiciary’s Supreme Council, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said although a “terrorist” who has the blood of Iran’s national hero on his hands has been thrown out of the White House, the Islamic Republic will not give up the firm resolve to punish those behind the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and the economic terrorists who have committed crimes against Iranians by imposing sanctions.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-With Trump Gone, Iran Asks Neighbors to Cooperate

Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif called on his country’s neighbors to cooperate in achieving common interests, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s defeat in the presidential election.

"Trump is gone, and we and our neighbors will stay.

- Iran-Bolivia Ties All Set to Flower Under President Arce

In another setback for American imperialist designs to dominate Latin America, the people of Bolivia have given a clear mandate to Luis Arce of the "Movement Toward Socialism” (MAS) as the new president of the country, thereby reaffirming their support for the legacy of former head of state, Evo Morales.

-6 Iranians Among AVC Committees Members

Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) has announced its different committee members among them six Iranians are named.

According to AVC’s announcement, for the next four years, Farhad Shahmiri will be a member of the referee committee, Mehdi Eslami will be a member of the Finance Committee, Masoud Yazdanpanah will be a member of the Competition Committee, Kasra Ghafouri will be a member of the Coastal Committee, Mahmoud Afshar Doost has been re-appointed as a member of the confederation’s Coaches Committee, and Gholamreza Norouzi will be a member of the Medical Committee of the confederation.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-Leader writes commendation for Ala’s poetry on Commander Qassem Soleimani

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has written a commendation for the latest poetry of Iranian poet Afshin Ala on Commander Qassem Soleimani.

“This summer, I made a journey to Kerman and paid a visit to the grave of martyr Soleimani in his hometown and decided to compose some poetry in his honor,” he said.“Fortunately, the poetry has been praised by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and he wrote a kind message to me. The Leader also gifted me his ring, which is more precious than any other gifts,” he added.

- Sweets, chocolates export of $1b targeted, but production faces challenges

The confectionery and chocolate industry is one of the oldest food industries in Iran, and it is now the second-largest exporter in the country's food sector after the dairy industry.

About 100 percent of the investment in this industry belongs to the private sector and most of its products are competitive globally. The advantage of the confectionery and chocolate industry is the supply of its raw materials inside the country.

-UNAMA to cooperate with Iran’s Energy Ministry to expand ties with Afghanistan

The Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Deborah Lyons held a meeting with Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian on Sunday to discuss expansion of cooperation between the two sides.

The officials discussed issues regarding the economic cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan and the role of this international organization in facilitating this cooperation

